Letter: Abolish the 60 Vote Rule and Support SB 1

To Senators Simena and Kelly;
I have long believed that the 60 vote rule to pass a bill in the US Senate is profoundly undemocratic. It has long needed to be abolished. It allows the tyranny of a minority to suppress the will of the majority. Getting rid of this bad rule is a crucial part of the reform our government so desperately needs. Thank you for voting to abolish the 60 vote rule.
I also hope that you will vote for passage of the For the People Act of 2021. Protecting and increasing voter access to the ballot box is fundamental to our democracy. Having to stand in long lines on election day is an inconvenient and antiquated way to do business and it needs to go the way of telegraphs and buggy whips. Voting by mail is a huge improvement.
Thank you for supporting these important measures.
John Mcconnaughey
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.