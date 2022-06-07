Letter: Abortion- The Power of Choice

Ms. Francis (Abortions done since Roe v. Wade) wonders why many continue to support abortion rights. Let me present another viewpoint. Why would non-white and economically disadvantaged citizens want to bring another life into this country when: 1) police target them for simply being non-white or poor, 2) they are targeted and shot simply for existing, 3) their rights, economic wellbeing, and “personal liberty” are being systematically withdrawn. I could go on. Ms. Francis, to be succinct, who would want to bring a child into a country that commonly practices such behaviors? When the lives of all truly matter in this country, having an abortion may not need to be a consideration.
Lastly, abortions are not forced; they are options. For a decision that is truly personal, you should not have the power to force your objection on anyone other than yourself simply because you would not choose the same option. That is the power of choice.
Craig Whaley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.