Letter: Abortion- The Power of Choice

Ms. Francis (Abortions done since Roe v. Wade) wonders why many continue to support abortion rights. Let me present another viewpoint. Why would non-white and economically disadvantaged citizens want to bring another life into this country when: 1) police target them for simply being non-white or poor, 2) they are targeted and shot simply for existing, 3) their rights, economic wellbeing, and “personal liberty” are being systematically withdrawn. I could go on. Ms. Francis, to be succinct, who would want to bring a child into a country that commonly practices such behaviors? When the lives of all truly matter in this country, having an abortion may not need to be a consideration.