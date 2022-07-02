Letter: Abortion: A very uncomplicated issue

The abortion issue is uncomplicated: shall women continue to be treated as property or not? If the answer is no, abortion cannot continue to be a political issue.

Only if the answer is yes can politicians continue to see this as their issue. Beyond treating women as property, unable to make their own decisions about this very personal issue, abortion as a political issue is an unbearable invasion of privacy.

Today’s decision by the US Supreme Court is a resounding yes to treating women as property.

G Marie Swanson, PhD, MPH

Professor Emerita and Founding Dean

The Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

The University of Arizona

G Marie Swanson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

