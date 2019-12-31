Letter: abortion and democracy

Let’s clarify the abortion issue. Pro-choice is not pro abortion. Democrats are trying to preserve our democratic form of government whereas the anti abortion people are trying to make us into a theocracy (rule of one religion). Muslim countries are examples of a Muslim theocracy. Want us to be like them? 20% of Americans say they are atheists or agnostics. Some religious and spiritual groups see abortion as being between a woman and her God. Some religions and spiritual groups believe animals have souls and eating them is murder. What if that group came to power and decided to force all Americans to be vegetarians? That is why separation of church and state is so important. A particular moral code has to be almost universally accepted to become a law in a democracy. The choice is between a democracy and a theocracy. Pro choice is pro democracy and anti theocracy.
Patricia Ambrosic
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.