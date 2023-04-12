I believe father's of unborn children should have a voice in the choice of life or death.

Once paternity has been established, a decision needs to be made-is the mother provided money, health insurance, medical care, housing or is the baby surgically implanted in a willing woman?

Father's need to stepup or both parents need to be surgically, by the courts, unable to get pregnant.

The world is paying a high price for the pleasure of sex.

Michelle LaLone

South side