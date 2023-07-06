The only God given right explicitly stated in the Bible is the right to choose (free will), (abortion isn't even mentioned). Regrettably, certain smug, and sanctimonious heretics have voiced their dissatisfaction with scripture by making the unfounded declaration that life begins at conception, and abortion is murder. This is an effrontery to God because it questions his infallibility.

Each year the number of pregnancies ended by miscarriage and stillbirth dwarves the number of abortions. So is the religious right calling God a mass murderer? To say, he is only correcting his mistake is blasphemy!

The Bible states that life begins and ends with the first (Genesis.2:17) and last breath (Acts 5:5). The fundamental question is whether a fetus is a person. The 14th Amendment places the threshold for personhood at birth, and Webster's backs that up with its definition of "born: To come into existence." So, an "unborn child" is a fictional child.

John Balsbaugh

Midtown