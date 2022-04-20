Letter: Abortion and Religion

When it comes right down to it, the anti-choice, so-called 'pro-life' movement is based on religious belief almost exclusively. It began with the Roman Catholics and is now red meat for the evangelical Protestant right. Their own bible does not have a single reference to fertilized eggs or fetuses other than that the husband of a pregnant woman is owed money if someone causes his wife to miscarry! Not a single word about "pro-life" or fetuses with souls. It was created out of whole cloth and now will keep women from accessing reasonable care. Overturning Roe will simply cause back room, septic abortions and self-abortions.
It's time for Congress, the states, and all Americans of good faith to wake up and see that this is the cynical move of the religious right minority to enforce their beliefs on the rest of us. So far they are exceeding all predictions. Laws must not involve religion except to limit its encroachment on government in a secular democracy.
Jeffrey St. Clair
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.