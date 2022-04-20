Letter: Abortion and Religion

When it comes right down to it, the anti-choice, so-called 'pro-life' movement is based on religious belief almost exclusively. It began with the Roman Catholics and is now red meat for the evangelical Protestant right. Their own bible does not have a single reference to fertilized eggs or fetuses other than that the husband of a pregnant woman is owed money if someone causes his wife to miscarry! Not a single word about "pro-life" or fetuses with souls. It was created out of whole cloth and now will keep women from accessing reasonable care. Overturning Roe will simply cause back room, septic abortions and self-abortions.