 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Abortion Ban is Loss for Men

  • Comments

The Supreme Court decision. To overturn Roe v Wade is a major loss for women, but also for men. If your wife/daughter is raped and becomes pregnant as a result, the husband/girl’s father will pay to raise that child. Rapists rarely pay child support.

If your wife/girlfriend dies of tubular pregnancy and can’t get a medical abortion (which happened to former Pres George W Bush’s daughter ,

Jenna, who had abortion to save her life)or septis due to a botched abortion, you will be a single father of your children.

If you’ve planned for your wife to go back to work after the kids entered school and birth control failed, you’re still a one paycheck family.

Or if your wife unfortunately suffers a miscarriage which happens to 1 in 10 women, and no doctor wants to assist her because of fears of being held accountable for an abortion, she may die.

Gentlemen, what are your priorities?

Pamela Farris

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News