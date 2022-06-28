Letter: Abortion Ban is Loss for Men

The Supreme Court decision. To overturn Roe v Wade is a major loss for women, but also for men. If your wife/daughter is raped and becomes pregnant as a result, the husband/girl’s father will pay to raise that child. Rapists rarely pay child support.
If your wife/girlfriend dies of tubular pregnancy and can’t get a medical abortion (which happened to former Pres George W Bush’s daughter ,
Jenna, who had abortion to save her life)or septis due to a botched abortion, you will be a single father of your children.
If you’ve planned for your wife to go back to work after the kids entered school and birth control failed, you’re still a one paycheck family.
Or if your wife unfortunately suffers a miscarriage which happens to 1 in 10 women, and no doctor wants to assist her because of fears of being held accountable for an abortion, she may die.
Gentlemen, what are your priorities?
Pamela Farris
People are also reading…
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.