Letter: Abortion Ban is Loss for Men

The Supreme Court decision. To overturn Roe v Wade is a major loss for women, but also for men. If your wife/daughter is raped and becomes pregnant as a result, the husband/girl’s father will pay to raise that child. Rapists rarely pay child support.

If your wife/girlfriend dies of tubular pregnancy and can’t get a medical abortion (which happened to former Pres George W Bush’s daughter ,

Jenna, who had abortion to save her life)or septis due to a botched abortion, you will be a single father of your children.

If you’ve planned for your wife to go back to work after the kids entered school and birth control failed, you’re still a one paycheck family.

Or if your wife unfortunately suffers a miscarriage which happens to 1 in 10 women, and no doctor wants to assist her because of fears of being held accountable for an abortion, she may die.

Gentlemen, what are your priorities?

Pamela Farris

Oro Valley

