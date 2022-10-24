 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion Ban

After having been a nurse for 47 years, I hope to shed some light on the reason why we are now back in the "Dark

ages." The law in AZ, now requires that abortion be allowed only on behalf of the mother's life, & it has to occur before 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Before 15 weeks, a girl who becomes pregnant in her fallopian tubes can rupture the tubes and bleed to death. This pregnancy may not become known until it's too late. Now most girls will be afraid to seek out the cause of their pain or discomfort along with no viable means to even be examined for the problem. Is death more preferable to sanity & safety or reason? Will there be time to get your teen somewhere for care? Is religious dogma more important? People in Texas want to punish rapists. Is this going to solve the problem?

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

