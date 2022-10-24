Letter: Abortion Ban

Before 15 weeks, a girl who becomes pregnant in her fallopian tubes can rupture the tubes and bleed to death. This pregnancy may not become known until it's too late. Now most girls will be afraid to seek out the cause of their pain or discomfort along with no viable means to even be examined for the problem. Is death more preferable to sanity & safety or reason? Will there be time to get your teen somewhere for care? Is religious dogma more important? People in Texas want to punish rapists. Is this going to solve the problem?