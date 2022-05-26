Letter: Abortion Ban

No matter how many federal and state draconian bans are passed, abortions will still happen. They just might not be safe, and women will die. They will be of all political parties and religions. Because desperate women will do desperate things.

Perhaps, if this ban passes, the Democrats in Congress should push through a bill requiring castration of all the fathers of the resulting unwanted zygotes! Condoms are cheaper than the Pill and do not require a prescription.

In this time of global overpopulation and global warming, women who choose to abort should be given our thanks, a financial reward and a tree planted in her name.

Eleanor Soler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

