Letter: Abortion compromise?

Re: the June 29 article "Time for compromise on abortion."

As someone who just watched the Supreme Court take away a constitutional right I've held for my whole life, I can't tell you how refreshing it is to read an opinion piece about why my civil rights should be compromised written by someone who never will be in a position to need an abortion. This is exactly what has been missing from the discussion about women's rights: the perspective of a conservative man on why the SCOTUS ruling is a good thing. Sarcasm aside, Jeffrey McConnell needs to read the room. It is not a positive thing that a woman's right to make her own reproductive system is now up to the whims of our State Legislature, especially when that same body politic tried to cancel our votes in the last presidential election, repeatedly tries to limit our ability to vote in the future and regularly overturns voter initiatives if they do not like the results.

Jennifer Larson

Northwest side

