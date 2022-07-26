Letter: Abortion Control

I am old enough to remember when all young men were registered and drafted into military service. Using a similar system, I propose that all males in the USA (citizens or not) over the age of 12 years have their DNA registered. All babies would then have a father with the DNA matched at birth (or abortion). If that father is not married to the mother, that father would then be responsible for an initial minimum of $5000 in the maternal and baby expenses and would also be liable for additional litigation. Two are required to produce a pregnancy, and two should share the responsibility of the outcome. A DNA registry would inevitably reduce the need for abortions and help in providing resources when an abortion is needed.