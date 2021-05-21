 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Abortion Controversy
View Comments

Letter: Abortion Controversy

  • Comments

As the abortion issue was settled by the Supreme Court in Roe vs Wade, it would seem the logical outcome of any abortion would be settled by the two people who conceived the child. Yet, many abortion foes who seek to “save” the life of a child or children, turn a blind eye to the support and raising of this infant as they consider their work done and glow in the fact they have “saved” a human life. My suggestion is as part of a pro life anti-abortion group(s), you must also take responsibility for its raising and support until adulthood and not condemn it to a life of neglect and abuse. As you try to prohibit legal abortion, you will also be legally responsible for the upbringing and financial support of the child, since it was your choice to interfere in a private matter between the parents and their physician; i.e., a legally binding document signed at the time you join a anti-abortion group.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News