Dear Editor:
In response to letter (Star 12/7 "Abortion ignores other issues") asserting opponents of abortion are in support of capital punishment and certain gun laws (assume gun ownership one such law), to begin there are many pro-lifers, including me a conservative Christian, who strongly opposes the death penalty except in rare circumstances and supports a right to bear arms. I know pro-lifers that disagree and totally support capital punishment. You can't compare death penalty or gun issue to abortion. That is why Right To Life is neutral on these issues.
It is not inconsistent to contend that convicted murderers should be executed but innocent babies should not be, and "enlightened" to support abortion for the innocent while opposing the death penalty for the guilty. You have to admit there is a difference between someone that has taken another life to that of an unborn baby that has never harmed another soul.
Joan Jacobson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.