I would like to challenge people who believe early abortion is murder and should be illegal to do an introspective exercise. Think back to a time when you were somehow involved in an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy situation. Maybe it was you, or your lover, a close friend, or sister. Remember the fear and desperation she felt, the pleading look in her eyes, the tears. Did you feel fear and dread for her or yourself? Did you assist her in any way to explore all options, including early abortion? Did you at any time say to yourself, “ I really don’t believe in abortion, but in this case it’s necessary or else something unthinkably awful will happen”? Be honest. Now ask yourself, “Did this person deserve to be charged with murder, or to be sentenced to death if she chose an abortion?“ You may say to yourself “she should have been more careful”. Then you could ask yourself if YOU ever made a mistake, but that is another introspection.