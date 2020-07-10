Letter: Abortion is a Constitutional Right
Letter: Abortion is a Constitutional Right

When we look at rulings of the Supreme Court, it is absolutely imperative that we set aside our own beliefs and examine rulings with the Constitution in mind. The job of the Supreme Court is not to pander to public opinions, but to defend the Constitution. The June v. Russo decision was not regarding the legality of abortion. Abortion is already a constitutional right. It is already legal. This decision was concerning undue burdens placed upon women when it comes to access to health care. The Supreme Court decided that, based on previous rulings and the Constitution, it would be irresponsible to uphold Louisiana law in question. In fact, it would be unconstitutional to uphold that law. In every way, the Supreme Court made the correct decision in June v. Russo. They did their jobs by upholding the Constitution and, in addition to that, they ensured bodily autonomy for the women of Louisiana.

Danielle D'Angelo

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

