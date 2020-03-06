Letter: Abortion is on the SCOTUS Docket

The US Supreme Court is now hearing the most important case on access to abortion in nearly 30 years, being asked to rule on Louisiana law that requires abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic where the doctor provides abortion care.
The political left is concerned that the court has flipped and the conservative majority will abolish what they call “women’s rights.” Don’t be too sure.
Abortion is a trivial medical procedure, like a colonoscopy. Childbirth is more dangerous. Using the same legal test, the Louisiana law is no different than requiring that abortions be performed at the Mayo Clinic or Johns Hopkins by a physician who has won a Nobel Prize in Medicine.
In my mind, abortion is murder but this is not as the right argument at the right time.
Certainly we should all agree that abortion should be legal and with our shared objective, rare.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
