Re: the Dec. 5 letter "Abortion issue alone determines many votes."
This letter causes me great pain. I don't like abortion either, but at least I recognize that it is sometimes necessary for a variety of reasons. If for "conservative Christians" who refuse to vote for a Democrat over this single issue abortion is "killing," why do you support other forms of killing such as capital punishment and or certain gun laws?
And second, for all "single issue voters," are you so wedded to that one issue that you don't even care about all the other issues that are threatening the very survival of our country? Are you ok if someone declares martial law and themselves as king? Do you realize that they could change all laws, including your single-pointed attachment to abortion? Jesus taught love and compassion for all if you want a single issue to support. Why is it ok to compromise on his primary teachings?
Dean Pielstick
Downtown
