Letter: abortion laws

With the continuing passage by individual state legislations regarding abortion rights, the Texas governor's bussing of migrants to Washington gave me an idea. Why not bring the babies that are born because a state has banned abortion in some why, shape or form, and a woman has lost her right to decide what should happen with her own body, why not take those babies to the state lawmakers who have taken away that woman's right to choose? The actions of these legislatures indicates that they should be responsible for these lives going forward, so let them raise them.

Christie Cummins and Family

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

