Letter: Abortion or Privacy?

I have read a number of artiles / letters about the possibility of U S Citizens loosing the freedom to choose abortion. In and among them, I have read comments that appear to connect the right to choose with the privelege of privacy. Apparently that is a legal issue. I think it is critical. Is our Supreme Court about to overturn Roe V Wade - or dismantle our right to privacy? Or both?
If so--which privacies? Sex? Medical Records? Financial Records? Legal transactions?
I hope the STAR provides us with a comprehensive review os just what is a stake.
We need to be informed.
Claudette I Haney
Green Valley
