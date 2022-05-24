 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion Prevention

With respect to Roe vs Wade, if anti-abortionists wish to end abortion, they need to look at the male that is next to them. While women carry the child to birth, it is both male and female that creates a birth and a family. If ardent anti-abortionists wish to end abortion, consider enacting a law that males receive a contraceptive implant on their 18th birthday - as when registering for the draft - until they are ready to start a family and then restore the implant. Those who refuse, might undergo a vasectomy where reversing this operation is more difficult. I believe, this is the most rational way to end the trauma of abortion and share the responsibilities of child birth – not leaving the relationship and placing responsibility on the woman to care and raise the child while financially supporting herself and her child. Note: those who suffer rape, incest or with the life of the mother at stake, abortion must be granted to save the life of the mother.

Richard Rebl

East side

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

