 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Abortion restrictions and safety

  • Comments

If a safe, sterile abortion was available to my great grandmother, Laurena Priest, she wouldn't have died at age 29 from "abortion sepsis".

Married and already having five children, why she terminated her pregnancy will never be known. Perhaps because of a medical abnormality or marital strife. Maybe she was a victim of sexual assault or their bleak economic reality was too daunting. All valid reasons that resonate today.

What is known is that in rural Colorado in 1906 proper medical care was difficult or impossible to find and the result was her untimely death.

As a self-righteous minority strives to impose their vision of morality on the world, let's hope a touch of empathy can find its way into their judgmental hearts.

Make no mistake. Regardless of obstacles imposed, abortions will continue.

Women must no longer be treated as child bearing chattel but have unfettered access to the finest medical care available to ensure their health, safety and long lives.

People are also reading…

Edward Messing

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News