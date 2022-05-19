Letter: Abortion restrictions and safety

If a safe, sterile abortion was available to my great grandmother, Laurena Priest, she wouldn't have died at age 29 from "abortion sepsis".

Married and already having five children, why she terminated her pregnancy will never be known. Perhaps because of a medical abnormality or marital strife. Maybe she was a victim of sexual assault or their bleak economic reality was too daunting. All valid reasons that resonate today.

What is known is that in rural Colorado in 1906 proper medical care was difficult or impossible to find and the result was her untimely death.

As a self-righteous minority strives to impose their vision of morality on the world, let's hope a touch of empathy can find its way into their judgmental hearts.

Make no mistake. Regardless of obstacles imposed, abortions will continue.

Women must no longer be treated as child bearing chattel but have unfettered access to the finest medical care available to ensure their health, safety and long lives.

Edward Messing

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

