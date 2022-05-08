 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ABORTION RIGHTS TO DISAPPEAR

It appears Roe v. Wade, settled law for fifty years, will be overturned by a Supreme Court majority hand picked by the conservative activist groups The Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society. So many members of the GOP screamed at the top of their lungs that wearing a mask during a national pandemic was a "violation of their personal rights," yet these same people are willing to blithely revoke a woman's right to bodily autonomy. This hypocrisy is why I left the Republican Party years ago. There is one answer, and one only to the growing threat to issues of privacy such as abortion, birth control, same sex marriage, and it is this: VOTE DEMOCRATIC!

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Catch the latest in Opinion

