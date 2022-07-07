 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Abortion rights

  • Comments

RE: “Time for compromise on Abortion”, June 29.

I always find it a bit cavalier for men to express their opinion on how abortion should be handled. They really have no clue what being pregnant …and not having the right to make choices regarding their own body would be like. Pregnancy is very risky, and costly.

And to suggest “compromise” is amusing too…the word is foreign to todays Republican party. They don’t compromise on anything, if they did, Merrick Garland would have a seat on the high court, and Roe would likely be intact. There were already many limitations on abortion. It doesn’t make sense to have these vary drastically from state to state. And if it did, then why doesn’t that philosophy apply to gun ownership? Yeah, yeah…the antiquated 2nd amendment. How about the right to privacy and bodily autonomy?

Mary Jordison

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News