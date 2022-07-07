Letter: Abortion rights

I always find it a bit cavalier for men to express their opinion on how abortion should be handled. They really have no clue what being pregnant …and not having the right to make choices regarding their own body would be like. Pregnancy is very risky, and costly.

And to suggest “compromise” is amusing too…the word is foreign to todays Republican party. They don’t compromise on anything, if they did, Merrick Garland would have a seat on the high court, and Roe would likely be intact. There were already many limitations on abortion. It doesn’t make sense to have these vary drastically from state to state. And if it did, then why doesn’t that philosophy apply to gun ownership? Yeah, yeah…the antiquated 2nd amendment. How about the right to privacy and bodily autonomy?