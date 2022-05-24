Letter: Abortion Rights

A womens right to choose belongs to her and her alone. Yet today we find ourselves in the midst of a National debate on this issue being spearheaded by State, National, Judicial and Religious leaders most of whom are older white men. These leaders ignore input from the majority of American voters who support a womens right to choose what is best for her and her future, in addition they ignore the other participant, the MAN. Why is the man not held accountable for their participation in the pregnancy? If a women is mandated (by law) to carry the pregnancy to term then the man must be held accountable as well. Does this accountability come in the form of a required vasectomy (so it dose't happen again) or does in go to financial responsibilities for the child and mother? Our leaders seem to think it's solely the responsibility of the women. The immaculate conception is a MYTH...IT TAKES TWO!! Man up so to speak.