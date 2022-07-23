Letter: Abortion Rights

Historically many young men decided to go to Canada to avoid the draft during the Viet Nam war. They were against our intervention and bloody killing of the North Vietnamese people when we intervened in there Civil War. Well, we now have many young women preparing to leave our country for either Canada, united Kingdom or France, where women's rights to control their bodies are guaranteed. No, that's not a dream. It's really happening. I am a male and fervently supporting the right to control our own bodies. Believe it or not, women will be going to jail. There is very little hope in our areas of privacy and rights now, and in the future, with this Supreme Court. The majority of conservatives are relatively young, with a life appointment and will continue to take our rights and Liberty. I want us all to maintain our right to privacy. Good luck women with your decision to leave our country and have the right to abortion!!