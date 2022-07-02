 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: abortion rights

In a June 27th letter to the editor Jaime says “our babies will stop killing when we stop killing our babies.” Wouldn’t it be nice if simply stopping abortions would stop the gun violence in this country. I don’t think you have to be a psychologist to realize that the babies most likely to grow up and kill are those raised by a mother (possibly pregnant as a result of rape, incest or maybe a simple accident) who did not want and could not love this child. The child prayed for and cherished from the very beginning will be a gift to their family and to society. When you are loved you give love, when you are a consequence of a crime or a mistake and you are not loved, you have little to give back.

Kenneth Cohn

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

