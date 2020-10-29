 Skip to main content
Letter: abortion vs climate change
I continue to hear about the Evangelical Christian support for President Trump (and the Republican party) simply due to the position of denying a woman’s right to abortion. Everything I read shows that far more people are dying from the effects of climate change than the number of unborn dying due to abortion. We have a president (and many in his party) who does not believe in climate change and will do nothing to alter the course that could ultimately have catastrophic effects on life as we know it. He (and many in his party) believes that immediate monetary gain is far more important than planning for a future that has the potential to alleviate the pain and suffering and death of billions of inhabitants on this planet. Maybe an Evangelical Christian can explain to me why it is more important to save the life of an unborn baby than to save the life of our planet.

Kenneth Cohn

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

