Letter: Abortion

Ms. Ruggles’ contention that a health issue could call for the need for an abortion is a compelling one. She also ties access to abortion to better “economic and educational outcomes” for women in the U.S., especially for Black women. This comment has merit as well. However, shouldn’t she have indicated in her column that women should use birth control, to avoid having to make a decision for an abortion after an unwanted pregnancy? Now – doesn’t this have merit as well?