Letter: Abortion

You have quoted Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, the sponsor of the 15-week abortion ban as saying “The baby inside of a woman is a separate life and needs to be protected,"

The bill in question, SB 1164, includes the following definition:"HUMAN BEING" MEANS AN INDIVIDUAL MEMBER OF THE SPECIES HOMO SAPIENS, FROM AND AFTER THE POINT OF CONCEPTION.

Every defense of anti-abortion laws that I have ever seen is based on the idea that individual human life begins at conception. They try to couch it in science by citing the creation of a new DNA sequence. In fact, science does not define when an individual human life begins. This is a religious concept.

For those of us who do not accept this concept the law is an attempt to incorporate religious beliefs in the law, a clear violation of the first amendment. Stop it.

Steven Brown

Midtown

