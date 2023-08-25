Re: the August 9th article “Advocates push for Arizona Abortion Ballot Initiative”

In the article, Cathi Herrod, Executive Director, Anti-Abortion Center for Arizona Policy, states: “We support protecting babies and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion to the fullest extent possible.”

Abortion is not a tragedy. Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is a medical procedure. And it is required for those who need it.

I had a legal abortion in 1977. It was a serious, gut wrenching decision for me. I was stunned, numb and overwhelmed. I am grateful abortion was a constitutional right in 1977. It was the right decision for me and I do not regret it. It was not a tragedy.

Ms. Herrod, please consider that those who seek abortion deserve the civil rights of freedom from discrimination, the right to privacy and the human right to necessary healthcare.

Let’s free women from oppression.

Robbin Miller

Catalina Foothills

