I believe that abortion performed because of an inconvenient pregnancy is tantamount to murder. That’s faith based. If science cannot discover the origins of Covid, I doubt a breakthrough on when life begins is forthcoming. With that in mind, I also feel Roe v Wade should not have been overturned. It was a constitutional stretch, but the years of legal, political and emotional wrangling at the state levels will, in my opinion, end up at about the same point as the Roe decision. I have a different take. If we who believe in a final judgement by God are wrong, nothing happens. If, however, we are right, when the Creator looks down on you and questions why one of His/Her creations was terminated, you could be in a world of hurt. I’m OK with that.