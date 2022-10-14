Letter: abortion

Like lemmings, those in the religious right have careened over the precipice of eternal damnation. Having exhausted their credibility with Christ defending the callous, insolent miscreant they helped elect, they now stand accused (by King Solomon) of being abominations. (Proverbs 17:15)

The false prophets of the right cackle with glee as Barabbas takes a seat on the SCOTUS belying the fact that the Messiah is the original bleeding-heart liberal. The inane crusade against abortion is now an offering of Cain, because any victory would be tainted by their Faustian bargain.

Because these incorrigible apostates vote with the same blind, misguided zealotry that drives the suicide bombers of ISIS, Democrats and Independents must put up a united front to oppose them, otherwise, the USA will become a heretical theocracy like Iran!

PS: This letter was written after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed in October of 2018.

John Balsbaugh

Midtown