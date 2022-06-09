Letter: Abortion

Re: the June 5 letter "What to do next."
The letter writer paints a picture of every child not aborted is destined for a life of foster care and/or jail. Frankly I never understood how a woman would not have the baby and give it up for adoption, but instead has no problem killing it.
To all those people decrying the school shootings (truly a tragedy), are you pro abortion? A life is a life whether it is in the schoolroom or the womb.
Deedee Bruster
Northwest side
