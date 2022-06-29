Letter: Abortion Deedee Bruster, SaddleBrooke Jun 29, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People clamor for the right to kill unborn babies but abhor the killing of school children.Deedee BrusterSaddleBrookeDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Saddlebrooke Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: June 27 Letters to the Editor for June 27 Letters to the Editor: June 24 Letters to the Editor for June 24 Letters to the Editor: June 26 Letters to the Editor for June 26 Letters to the Editor: June 25 Letters to the Editor for June 25 Letters to the Editor: June 23 Letters to the editor for June 23 Letters to the Editor: June 28 Letters to the Editor for June 28 Letter: Gun Control The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t… Letter: It’s The Energy Policies, Stupid! I consider myself an independent, but the progressives are rapidly destroying our country. John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie are doing t… Letter: "Trump's election night choice doomed Arizona", June 15 by Tim Steller Re: the June 15 article "Trump's election night choice doomed Arizona." Letter: Democrats' threats, bullying and intimidation Progressive Democrat activists bullied and intimidated Senators Manchin and Sinema to support ending the Filibuster and vote for Build Back Be… Comments may be used in print.