Letter: Abortion

A US Senator recently said, "Women need to make better choices. If we want to be women who make choices, here's one thing you can choose. If you don't want to become pregnant right now, choose to not have sex."

If you want to experience sex with another person and you don't want to become pregnant, nor to cause a pregnancy, you can have all the sex you want with someone of the same gender. The chances of a pregnancy in that case would be very, very low. If everyone who wanted to experience sex but wasn't ready for parenthood did this, the number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions would be reduced.