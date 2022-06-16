 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Abortion

  • Comments

A US Senator recently said, "Women need to make better choices. If we want to be women who make choices, here's one thing you can choose. If you don't want to become pregnant right now, choose to not have sex."

This Senator is short sighted. There is another thing they can choose.

If you want to experience sex with another person and you don't want to become pregnant, nor to cause a pregnancy, you can have all the sex you want with someone of the same gender. The chances of a pregnancy in that case would be very, very low. If everyone who wanted to experience sex but wasn't ready for parenthood did this, the number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions would be reduced.

That should make the Senator happy.

Joseph Lessard

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Integrity Over Economy

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices, or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesse…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News