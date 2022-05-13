Letter: Abortion

Amelia Craig Cramer uses these pages to equate the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade with slave owners. She certainly has a right to her own opinion but not her own set of “facts.”

Alioto writes, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision....”

It is true that neither the right to own slaves or abort children are enshrined in the Constitution, but while both practices are egregious, they are very different. Slavery places controls on the life of an innocent victim, while abortion extinguishes the life of that victim. Both practices are opposed by those of us who value the lives of the vulnerable.

Craig Cramer states Alioto would have us maintain a deal with the devil and that the Bill of Rights recognizes the freedom for all people. That freedom also includes the right for those of us who feel abortion is wrong to make that choice and act accordingly.

Ronald Eustice

Oro Valley

