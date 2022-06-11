Letter: Abortion Nancy Hummel, Northeast side Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Now I understand why so many want to abolish abortion. Where else will we get the cannon fodder for our schools?Nancy HummelNortheast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northeast Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: June 6 Letters to the Editor for June 6 Letters to the Editor: June 7 Letters to the Editor for June 7 Letters to the Editor: June 5 Letters to the Editor for June 5 Letters to the Editor: June 9 Letters to the Editor for June 9 Letters to the Editor: June 10 Letters to the Editor for June 10 Letters to the Editor: June 8 Letters to the Editor for June 8 Letter: Fake News; Real Pain Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE… Letter: Blackout Warnings First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac… Letter: Help me out here ! Please tell me. Eighty million people supposedly voted for Joe Biden. Letter: Democrats have caused record gun sales Over the summer of 2020, people watched as cities across America were being burned and looted in the aftermath of George Floyd. A record $1 to… Comments may be used in print.