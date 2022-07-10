 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Abortion

  • Comments

I applaud Arizona house member Alma Hernandez for clearly explaining the Jewish perspective on abortion. I, too, have studied this, and the recent Supreme Court decision runs counter to my beliefs. I feel that my religious freedom is being impinged upon and I am being forced to adhere to a Catholic theology in which I have no place. I live in, and love, the United States because it has offered me the freedom to worship as I please. I have depended on the first amendment of the constitution, forbidding the establishment of a state religion, to keep me safe and allow me to live openly and securely as a Jew. That security is being threatened by today’s Supreme Court which has become a radical enforcer of a very conservative theological philosophy which has no place in American jurisprudence.

Dale Charkow

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News