Letter: Abortion

I applaud Arizona house member Alma Hernandez for clearly explaining the Jewish perspective on abortion. I, too, have studied this, and the recent Supreme Court decision runs counter to my beliefs. I feel that my religious freedom is being impinged upon and I am being forced to adhere to a Catholic theology in which I have no place. I live in, and love, the United States because it has offered me the freedom to worship as I please. I have depended on the first amendment of the constitution, forbidding the establishment of a state religion, to keep me safe and allow me to live openly and securely as a Jew. That security is being threatened by today’s Supreme Court which has become a radical enforcer of a very conservative theological philosophy which has no place in American jurisprudence.