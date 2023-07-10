To the editor, Rep. Ciscomani has misled his constituents. After claiming that abortion should be a state issue, he supported a bill in the appropriations committee to prevent mailing of the medication abortion pill. This is a first step towards a federal ban on abortion. As a health care provider, I believe this would be dangerous to women and their families. Pregnancy imposes significant physiological changes on a person’s body. These changes can exacerbate underlying or preexisting conditions and can severely compromise health or even cause death. There are situations where pregnancy termination in the form of an abortion is the only medical intervention that can preserve a patient’s health or save their life. Let Rep Ciscomani know that an abortion ban is bad medicine!