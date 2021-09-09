Letter: Abortion

The issue for the right to choose should not be the viability of the zygote or when life begins. The issue is body autonomy. A woman has the right to decide what goes on with her own body. She is more than a fetus container. Her body has to give up or supply nutrients and internal physical space with a pregnancy, not to mention the pain and suffering that goes with those changes, both physical and mental. Yet she is to have no say? Why does a potential human have more rights than a living breathing woman who already has a heartbeat? Speaking of potential life why don't we pass some laws about men who impregnate women who don't want to be pregnant? After all the Bible says "lustful men" should be forced to marry. Maybe we can pass a law to force men to take libido-lowering drugs. After all sperm are alive and potential human life.
Nancy Kabat
Foothills
