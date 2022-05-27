Letter: Abortions and Guns

Banning abortion is just as stupid as banning guns.

Ideally abortion should be safe, legal, and rarely resulting in death of the unborn.

Ideally firearms should be safe, legal and rarely resulting in death of the born.

Incumbents can support any politically-charged totalitarian legislation they choose but laws cannot be enforced if the American people no longer respect their authority.

Midyear elections are on the horizon so incumbents of both parties should tread carefully.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

