I know the subject of Abortions is a hard topic to swallow for many men and women who are flabbergasted by the way this country is divided over who should do the right thing. What it comes down to is what is best for the woman by not being bombarded by constant demands to not to have a abortion. Is it the woman making this decision, or you ? No one has the right to tell others what to do with their care. For those people who want to have a women carry a pregnancy to term, you can not make this decision for her, it is her choice. When a woman decides to not want a child after giving birth, are you going to take this child in to raise or let this child be taken to foster care, the ball is in your court, every one wants to keep women from having control, but to not take the responsibility for what happens to the child afterwards.