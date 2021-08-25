Letter: About Biden's decision-making
- Jim Douthit, West side
OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.
As a long-time businessman and former military officer, I have been distressed with the Biden administration. For the past seven months the na…
