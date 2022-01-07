 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: about Jan. 6th events
To: Editor, Arizona Daily Star

Re: Jan. 6th 2021 events

The attackers of Jan. 6th weren’t attacking a building. They were attacking a philosophy–the Socialist take-over of our government.

The real criminals that day were INSIDE the Capitol–the politicians who

have politicized the FBI and Justice Dept., instigated a 3-year fake “Russian Collusion” attack on a President–a treasonous action. They have promoted a complete fake agenda–BLM, human-caused climate change, and a list of fake issues too numerous to mention.

Like Ashli Babbitt, the attackers were citizens who believed in working for a living, who loved their country, who held with Jefferson that your life belongs to you–not to the State or “society,” who proclaimed that the government was meant to be our servant, not our master.

This attack was an emotional, un-planned outburst by every-day, freedom-loving Americans. Hopefully, in the near future a Washington or Jefferson will appear to prepare and lead a long-overdue revolution.

Jim Douthit

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

