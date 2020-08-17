You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: About that stuff you mailed
About that package you sent your grandson for his birthday- two weeks late, oh well.

About those bills you thought you paid by mail in plenty of time- guess what, they're late and you'll be charged extra!

About that medicine that you count on to arrive the same time every month- tough, ration what you have or do without, consequences to your health be damned.

We can't have decent mail delivery anymore because our president feels so threatened by mail-in voting that he's willing to ruin the Postal Service to prevent it. Are we great again yet?

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

