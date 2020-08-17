Letter: About that stuff you mailed

About that package you sent your grandson for his birthday- two weeks late, oh well.
About those bills you thought you paid by mail in plenty of time- guess what, they're late and you'll be charged extra!
About that medicine that you count on to arrive the same time every month- tough, ration what you have or do without, consequences to your health be damned.
We can't have decent mail delivery anymore because our president feels so threatened by mail-in voting that he's willing to ruin the Postal Service to prevent it. Are we great again yet?
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
