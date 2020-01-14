Letter: Above average rainfall for Tucson in 2019


The latest winter rain storm brought the total rainfall amount in Tucson for the year to over 13 inches, about 2 inches more than the average. Mt. Lemmon received a foot of snow. The snow base at the Snow Bowl in Flagstaff is about 50 inches. The snow pack in the Sierra Nevadas is at 113 percent about average. Meaning plentiful water for California's dams, reservoirs and lakes. Earier in the year, some dams were so full of water that it had to be released. Just a few years ago California was in a historic drought that climatologists predicted the state would likely never recover from, due to human caused climate change. Well, here they are with plentiful water. Some climate changers previously predicted the end of ever seeing snow again. As for Tucson, yes we were warmer during the year, but above average in rainfall. I will take that. And, many areas in the metro received more than 13 inches recorded at the sole NWS weather station at TIA.

David Burford

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

