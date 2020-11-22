 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Absent President Present Dictator
View Comments

Letter: Absent President Present Dictator

While our country drowns in new cases of Covid-19, the emperor Trump has officially stopped working while he delegitimizes our democracy with his post-election “fake” news declaring that he won re-election and that the election was a fraud. He should be removed from office immediately and take all of the republicans who support his nonsensical dictator-like behavior with him. We are now a laughing stock and no longer a beacon of light for fledgling democracies around the world. We have become the banana republic Trump so mires. it's time for them all to go now.

Terri Hicks

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News