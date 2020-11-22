Letter: Absent President Present Dictator

While our country drowns in new cases of Covid-19, the emperor Trump has officially stopped working while he delegitimizes our democracy with his post-election “fake” news declaring that he won re-election and that the election was a fraud. He should be removed from office immediately and take all of the republicans who support his nonsensical dictator-like behavior with him. We are now a laughing stock and no longer a beacon of light for fledgling democracies around the world. We have become the banana republic Trump so mires. it's time for them all to go now.
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
