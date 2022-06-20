Letter: Absolute Right to own any gun?

In 1934 the US Congress passed the NFA (National Firearms Act) it required certain weapons to have a license and be taxed. These include automatic guns, sawed-off shotguns, grenades and many other types of weapons commonly used by criminals of the time.

Now we have weapons that are very close to or exceed the lethality of those weapons being sold to young men who use them on our children and citizens. Why is this, a hard line for gun freaks? They are brain-washed NRA propaganda of the “Slippery Slope” of gun control. I know many of these people that are otherwise astute, but have no rational thoughts on gun control.

It is past the time for us to remove one tool of the mass killers from them. It may not prevent all future murders, but it may save someone. That is a small price to pay for not having a weapon of war in your closet or safe.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

