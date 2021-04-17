Letter: Absolutes

A recent writer claimed that owning guns is one of our many "absolute" rights as an argument against President Biden's position. He cites the women's right to vote and the rights against unreasonable search and seizure as other examples. But the very fact that the search and seizure policy is qualified by "unreasonable" says it is not absolute. Also, women under 18, with felony convictions, immigrants, and if the Georgia legislature has its way, women of color are denied the right to vote.
The obvious dangers of gun ownership call for a balance between rights and safety. Let's give our President a chance to find that balance.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.